If you are interested in joining our field crew as either a carpenter or a laborer, please call us in the office to inquire about our hiring status. We are a union contractor with the Laborers and Carpenters, so you will need to be signatory to one or the other of these locals in order to join our crew. Generally we go through the union halls to fill vacancies in our crews, but we're happy to consider candidates with special skills, recommendations, or experience. We also love adding apprentices to our ranks, as we want to turn you into talented professionals who are positive contributors to the construction industry. However we can only have so many apprentices at a given time, so again call the office to inquire as to our apprenticeship status.