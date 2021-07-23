Best Place In Lansing For A Tattoo

The news of Dusty Hill's death was unexpected. ZZ Top had just played a Michigan concert on July 17. See video of the entire show, Dusty's last in Michigan. For 50 years, he held down the bottom end of ZZ Top. Bass player Dusty Hill played on all fifteen albums from their debut ZZ Top's First Record in 1971 to La Futura in 2012. That "little ol' band from Texas" had just released a documentary and had embarked on their 50th anniversary tour. July 23rd, the band explained Dusty "is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto. Per Dusty’s request 'The show must go on!'." Five days later he had passed away at home in his sleep. That 50th Anniversary Tour had played Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, less than two weeks before on July 17.