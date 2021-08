Add depth to your movies and music with the Sony SA-SW5 optional subwoofer for HT-A9/A7000. It works with your HT-A9 Home Theater System or A7000 Soundbar to provide clear, thumping bass and subtle, low-frequency sounds. In fact, the 300-watts of deep bass sound from the 180 mm driver and passive radiator enhances anything you’re listening to or watching. Meanwhile, the SA-SW5 matches the design of the HT A9 and A7000. It features the same rounded edges and single block shape. That way, it blends in with your entire setup for an aesthetically pleasing home theater. Additionally, the wireless connectivity provides a quick and frustration-free setup. Just power up the SA-SW5 to automatically connect to either of the devices. Finally, the wireless connection means you won’t have cord clutter in your living room.