Oregon Football: This is a big year for backup DE Bradyn Swinson

If you’re an Oregon defensive lineman and your name isn’t Kayvon Thibodeaux, chances are you’re being overlooked heading into the 2021 season. And that includes Bradyn Swinson, a freshman defensive end from Georgia who was ranked the No. 509 recruit in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite. He came in as a three-star recruit and at Oregon, that can get you overlooked because of the amount of talent on the roster.