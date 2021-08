Every year, incoming high school senior boys from across Iowa take part in the Iowa chapter of Boys State at Camp Dodge in Johnston. The program is backed by the American Legion and was founded in 1935 by Hayes Kennedy, an instructor at Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, as a counter-movement to camps promoted by the Communist Party called “Young Pioneer Camp.” Seeing a need to educate high school students about the importance of democratic forms of government, he worked with the American Legion of Illinois to hold the first “Boys State” in Illinois. Quickly spreading to all states except Hawaii, the camp is a six-day course in government where students take part in hands-on simulations to learn about the function of city, county, and state governments.