India's Reliance revenue rises 58% as oil and gas business recovers
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 58% jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, led by a strong show at its dominant oil and gas business. India's most valuable company, which operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, benefited from a sharp increase in product prices on the back of higher crude prices. Brent prices surged 18.2% in the June quarter due to tight supplies.www.investing.com
Comments / 0