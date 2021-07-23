Cancel
India's Reliance revenue rises 58% as oil and gas business recovers

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 58% jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, led by a strong show at its dominant oil and gas business. India's most valuable company, which operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, benefited from a sharp increase in product prices on the back of higher crude prices. Brent prices surged 18.2% in the June quarter due to tight supplies.

