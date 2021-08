Maine could see another $75 million in political media spending during the 2022 cycle, a far cry from 2020 but still a record for a midterm election here, one firm predicts. AdImpact, which tracks advertising for political groups and other interested parties, is predicting $75 million in political ad spending here next year across TV, radio and digital platforms, with more than half of that total related to the gubernatorial race between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage.