The S&P 500 was very noisy during the course of the month on July, and I suspect that August probably will not be any better. Yes, it also will be goosed a bit by the Federal Reserve’s lack of tapering talk, especially after the most recent meeting. However, all eyes will be on Jackson Hole in the month of August, to see what central bankers around the world are thinking. I suspect that there will be a major divergence between some central banks, as the opinions on inflation seem to be all over the board.