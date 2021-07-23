Comic-Con 2021: Heels Star Compares Upcoming Starz Show To Friday Night Lights

Fresh off the official trailer for the upcoming Stephen Amell-starring wrestling drama Heels, STARZ has released a new behind-the-scenes trailer for the series exclusively for Comic-Con @ Home. Showing off how the series was filmed, how the cast was able to get in shape, and a bit of extra footage from the first season of the show. "Some small towns have football, Duffy has wrestling," Amell's character Jack is heard saying in the clip. Amell himself added: "It's what everyone does on Saturday night....You're going to see super-plexes and guys jumping off the ropes. There's a giant fight in a car wash which is really exciting." Watch it for yourself below!