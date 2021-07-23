LOOK: Thresher Shark Swims Near Shore At Narragansett Beach In Rhode Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (CBS) — A thresher shark was spotted swimming near the shores of Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island on Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing the beach.

The shark was caught on drone footage by PJ Dougherty, who posted the video on his Instagram page with music echoing that of the the iconic “Jaws” theme song.

The video captures the shark swimming near the shore, and at one point, near a kayaker. Beachgoers are seen standing near the water, trying to get a look at the shark.

Thresher sharks are considered shy and mostly harmless.

Swimmers were let back into the water after it swam away.