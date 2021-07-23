Liz Cheney draws comparison in ad to Hillary Clinton for joining Jan. 6 panel

A top Republican-aligned group is out with an ad comparing Rep. Liz Cheney to Hillary Clinton, highlighting the Wyoming congresswoman's willingness to accept an appointment by House Democrats on a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The 30-second attack ad by Club for Growth Action, the political arm of Club for Growth, a small-government advocacy group, will play in Cheney’s statewide district. The ad begins with photos of Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former secretary of state, senator from New York, and first lady.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS COULD TARGET LIZ CHENEY'S COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENT

The ad references House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has appointed Cheney to one of eight Democratic slots on the committee. After Pelosi rejected two of the five GOP picks for the panel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all five choices. That effectively leaves Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, as the only Republican on the Jan. 6 select committee.

"Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name," the ad narrator said. "She sided with Nancy Pelosi and attacked President Trump when he was in office. She supported impeachment, and she continues to attack President Trump today."

The voiceover asks again, "Hillary Clinton? No, Liz Cheney." At this point, the photo of Clinton morphs into the Wyoming Republican. The ad concludes, "Liz Cheney is wrong about Trump, and she’s wrong for Wyoming in Congress."

A Cheney spokesman repudiated the ad, saying in a statement, "Anyone who questions Liz Cheney’s conservative credentials is ignorant or lying.”

However, the Club for Growth Foundation Scorecard, which is based on voting records on issues of “economic liberty,” gave Cheney a 64% lifetime rating, "which leaves her tied for 120th in the House."

The ad, first released on Wednesday by the fiscal conservative political action committee, comes on the heels of Pelosi appointing Cheney to the Jan. 6 select committee, which Cheney accepted, along with seven Democrats, including Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who will lead the panel. The select committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block certification of Electoral College votes, making Joe Biden the next president.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to appoint five members from his own conference, but Pelosi rejected two of those members: Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana. This prompted McCarthy to pull all five of his appointments.

The Wyoming Republican supported Pelosi’s decision to deny McCarthy’s appointments, telling reporters that one of the rejected GOP-appointed members “may well be a material witness to events that led to that day, that led to Jan. 6." The other member, Banks, Cheney said, "disqualified himself by his comments in particular over the past 24 hours, demonstrating that he is not taking this seriously, that he is not dealing with the facts of this investigation but rather viewed it as a political platform.”

Cheney has a vast campaign war chest, as well as multiple primary challengers in Wyoming this cycle. She is among several anti-Trump Republicans who voted to impeach the 45th president over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Wyoming Republican believes that the former president encouraged his supporters to attack the Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The Club for Growth ad will run on digital networks during prime time on NBC each night of the Olympics, as well as during the opening and closing ceremonies in the targeted market areas of Casper and Cheyenne.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Club for Growth spent a total of $40,000 in costs on the ad. Just $13,720 was spent on TV ad slots and $18,000 on digital ads for outlets such as YouTube and Breitbart, and $9,000 went toward production overhead.

