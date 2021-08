Rashid Khan has just had his 108th Covid test of the pandemic. He is sitting in his London hotel, quarantining on a diet of Indian movies and rounds of weights, this country the latest stop on the dizzying roundabout of the itinerant cricketer. He is here for the Hundred – he was the first pick of the men’s draft – and, via a couple of Blast games for Sussex, will join Trent Rockets for their first game next Saturday.