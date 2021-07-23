Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Woman dies after jumping from Manhattan luxury building with dog in her arms

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHQ1B_0b5ybosB00
Woman dies after jumping from Manhattan luxury building with dog in her arms Rose Abuin/New York Daily News

A woman died Friday after apparently jumping from a luxury Midtown Manhattan high-rise while cradling her small dog, officials said.

The unidentified person, 60, leaped from the top of a 45-story 10th Ave. building near W. 41st St. in Hell’s Kitchen just before 1 p.m., according to police.

She died at the scene. Police withheld her name pending notification of her family.

The dog she was holding in her arms when she jumped also died, according to police.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 67

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Dog#High Rise Building#Police#Accident#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Two men die in separate Brooklyn motorcycle crashes; woman badly hurt

Two men were killed and a woman was critically injured in a pair of motorcycle crashes in just over a span of five deadly hours in Brooklyn this weekend. The first fatal wreck happened on the Brooklyn-bound side of the Williamsburg Bridge just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. Khayyam Jackson, 48, speeding on a Yamaha motorcycle, tried to overtake a 2008 Dodge sedan, but wound up rear-ending the ...

Comments / 67

Community Policy