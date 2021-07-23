Woman dies after jumping from Manhattan luxury building with dog in her arms Rose Abuin/New York Daily News

A woman died Friday after apparently jumping from a luxury Midtown Manhattan high-rise while cradling her small dog, officials said.

The unidentified person, 60, leaped from the top of a 45-story 10th Ave. building near W. 41st St. in Hell’s Kitchen just before 1 p.m., according to police.

She died at the scene. Police withheld her name pending notification of her family.

The dog she was holding in her arms when she jumped also died, according to police.