Jordan, NY

Canal riders pass through Jordan

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
9 days ago
 9 days ago
JORDAN — On Wednesday, July 13, the Village of Jordan welcomed once again the bike riders from the Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour. It was a very rainy morning for the tour’s weather warriors of about 300 riders to pass through Jordan. A wet but smiling group began to pass through around 8 a.m. Following the mandated Covid protocols, the village was able to offer coffee and treats from Ernest’s Clinton Street Café, pizza from Bob’s Towpath Pizza, snacks, and entertainment down at the Lock Tender’s House, and welcoming faces from the ladies, Cindy and Beth, at thevillage offices. Wonderful conversations, laughs, and smiles, were shared with the biking guests as close as Rochester and as far away as a rider from Hawaii. A great time was had by all. And the village has heard those bikers are already looking forward to next year’s ride.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

