Canal riders pass through Jordan

Jordan, NY
Syracuse, NY
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.https://eaglenewsonline.com/
Brooklyn, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Ann Ferro: Looking back at my sports career
My daughter-in-law gave me a wonderful Christmas gift. A subscription to StoryWorth prompts me each Monday to answer a random question. My responses are then compiled into a book and given to both my daughter-in-law and me at the end of the year. It’s a fun way to encapsulate ideas and memories without the fear of boring anyone … which is a very often result of such musings. You know that eyes-glazing-over thing?
Syracuse, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Ryan Powell named as CBA boys lacrosse head coach
DEWITT – One Syracuse University lacrosse legend helped Christian Brothers Academy’s boys lacrosse team achieve the pinnacle of a state championship. Another will attempt to do the same. Ryan Powell was named the head coach of the CBA varsity program this week, less than three months after Ric Beardsley stepped...
Syracuse, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Bishop Ludden honors first Hall of Fame class
Though it has more than half a century of athletic achievements, Bishop Ludden Junior/Senior High School did not have an official place to honor them – until now. On Aug. 1 at the Marriott in downtown Syracuse, Ludden celebrated its inaugural group of Sports Hall of Fame inductees, a group ranging from individuals to coaches to teams.
Skaneateles, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
CNY author and artist to appear at Gallery 54
SKANEATELES — Don’t pick up those shoes . . . yet. You’ll have plenty of time to get to that. But, first, there’s a book you need to read. “The House Full of Shoes,” written and illustrated by a Central New York Mom, writer, and artist Kim Weinheimer, is a must-read. Plan now to attend a book signing event at Gallery 54, Friday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 pm.
Little York, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Bluegrass Ramble Picnic rings out Sunday at Little York Lake
LITTLE YORK — Rock ’n’ roll had Alan Fred. Jazz had Willis Conover at the Voice of America. Country had the Solemn Old Judge — George D. Hay, founder of the Grand Ole Opry. And Central New York’s bluegrass musicians have Bill Knowlton, a resident of Meyers Road in Liverpool since spring of 1978.
Madison County, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Live, in-person Mad Cow 5K race returns to Nelson
CAZENOVIA — The Annual Mad Cow 5K will return to the Town of Nelson on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. Now in its 13th year, the race will return to its traditional live, in-person format after last year’s virtual event. Running through the rolling hills and farmland of Madison...
Manlius, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Dr. Garrit J. Lugthart, Jr., 98
Dr. Garrit J. Lugthart, Jr., passed away on July 26, 2021, at his home in Manlius at age 98. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on Feb. 11, 1923, the son of the late Garrit J. and Jessie Gramlich Lugthart. He grew up in Grand Rapids, MI, and served...
North Syracuse, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Northern Onondaga Public Library: Fall down a reading rabbit hole with Wonderbooks
NORTH SYRACUSE — The Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is trying out a new type of book for children called Wonderbook. A Wonderbook is a print book with a ready-to-play audiobook located on the inside cover. Children can experience the joy of a printed book while receiving the learning bonus of a book read aloud; more words heard means more language skills, kindergarten readiness, and reading skills.
Cazenovia, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Jeanne H. Glass
The Lord has done great things for us, and we rejoiced – Psalm 126:3. Jeanne H. Glass passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, while in the loving care of her adopted family at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, N.Y. Jeanne was born on March 29, 1925, the only child of Victor and Viola Hagerman and she called Buffalo her home for 52 years. She attended Bennett High School and the University of Buffalo where she received a bachelor’s degree in zoology. While at UB, Jeanne thoroughly enjoyed her job at the Norton Student Union coordinating student and alumni activities and being a member of the women’s field hockey team.
Cazenovia, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Saysha Scott sets record at Syracuse Guardians track meet in Cazenovia
CAZENOVIA – Syracuse-area runner Sascha Scott set a new national age group record for the mile run at the Syracuse Chargers track meet hosted by Cazenovia High School last Thursday at Buckley-Volo Field. . Sascha’s incredible time of four minutes, 53.32 seconds was the fastest ever for an American woman...
Baldwinsville, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Clary’s Closet celebrates 2 years of giving back in Baldwinsville and beyond
BALDWINSVILLE — When Alysia and Mark Clary joined the McNamara Elementary PTA in 2017, they quickly learned that many families in Baldwinsville — and beyond — do not have the means to afford new clothing and shoes as their children grow. “The nurse’s office would come to us for things...
Syracuse, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Sydney O’Hara returns to SU as softball assistant coach
SYRACUSE – Few, if any high school softball players in Central New York could rival the impact made by Sydney O’Hara. At Cicero-North Syracuse, O’Hara was part of a dominant run for the Northstars that included the 2013 state Class AA championship. Then, at Syracuse University, O’Hara continued to shine,...
Baldwinsville, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Baldwinsville Community Band to perform Aug. 11 at Grace Episcopal Church
BALDWINSVILLE — The Baldwinsville Community Band returns to the stage Aug. 11 at Grace Episcopal Church for its first public concert since March 11, 2020. The concert will last one hour and will feature “Music Around the World.” The program begins in the USA with “Emblem of Unity March” followed by “Go West,” which includes well-known Western themes such as “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.”
Obituaries|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Gail Moreland
As most in the community know already, Gail Moreland passed last October after living life to the fullest. The pandemic made visiting hours impossible then, but the Moreland Family is looking forward to seeing friends and sharing stories of Gail at a casual gathering and celebration on Sunday, Aug. 15, at her beloved Pompey Historical Society, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with a special tree dedication at 2 p.m. The Pompey Historical Society is located at 8347 US. Rt. 20, Manlius, on the corner of Pompey Center Road. Parking across the street, with handicapped parking available.
Camillus, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
West Genesee appoints new principal
CAMILLUS — On July 7 Gregory Lawson was appointed by the board of education as our newest principal at West Genesee High School. He started on July 19. Syracuse City School District has had the benefit of his service for the past seven years. His roles included that of a building administrator, instructional coach, and multi-classroom teacher leader. Prior to that time, he served for eight years as Special Education Teacher and New Teacher Mentor at the Louis Armstrong Middle School that operates in collaboration with Queens College for culturally diverse groups of students. He has a breadth of experience in social, emotional, behavioral approaches, restorative practices, and school intervention to support a strong organizational climate.
Baldwinsville, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Reunited and it feels so good: Baldwinsville kidney donor, recipient meet
BALDWINSVILLE — Last June, the Messenger reported that Baldwinsville resident Anthony DeMarchi was in need of a kidney transplant due to complications from type 1 diabetes. “It’s kind of weird asking for a body part,” DeMarchi said in 2020. DeMarchi asked, and he received. Robert Doherty, who also lives in...
Baldwinsville, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Baldwinsville Library Buzz: New vinyl now available @ BPL
BALDWINSVILLE — We have recently launched several new vinyl records at the BPL! Stop in to explore our diverse collection of classical, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, modern hip-hop and more. Revisit some of your favorite vinyl records like: Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds,” Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” and more.
Dewitt, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Hayley Nies steps down as Jamesville-DeWitt girls soccer coach
DEWITT – Prior to Hayley Nies taking over as head coach, no Jamesville-DeWitt girls soccer team had ever claimed a Section III championship. With Nies leading the way, the Red Rams reeled off 11 sectional titles in a row and accomplished everything possible except the last elusive step of a state crown.
Cazenovia, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Blind high school student composes original music during YCC mentoring program
CAZENOVIA — Rachel Harris, a blind musician and composer, recently participated in the 13th annual Young Composers Corner (YCC) at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia. Presented as part of the Society for New Music’s 23rd annual Cazenovia Counterpoint festival, the YCC is a free, five-day music composition workshop for...
Syracuse, NY|Posted byEagle Newspapers
Mother-daughter teepee business seeks to enchant
SYRACUSE — As a favorite pastime, Gail Beaudry and her daughter Kylie spent a good chunk of the winter sharing their arts and crafts projects along with gardening tips and nutritious recipes on Etsy in hopes that they would secure some kind of following. Though their time spent together on...
