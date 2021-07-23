Canal riders pass through Jordan

The Lord has done great things for us, and we rejoiced – Psalm 126:3. Jeanne H. Glass passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, while in the loving care of her adopted family at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, N.Y. Jeanne was born on March 29, 1925, the only child of Victor and Viola Hagerman and she called Buffalo her home for 52 years. She attended Bennett High School and the University of Buffalo where she received a bachelor’s degree in zoology. While at UB, Jeanne thoroughly enjoyed her job at the Norton Student Union coordinating student and alumni activities and being a member of the women’s field hockey team.