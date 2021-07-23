Red Bull left with £1.3m repair bill over Silverstone crash – Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen has left his team with a £1.3million repair bill. In a column published on Friday evening, Horner also said Red Bull were still weighing up whether to lodge an official review of Hamilton’s “lenient” sanction and claimed Hamilton “did not show the necessary restraint” in his victory celebrations following Sunday’s explosive British Grand Prix.www.independent.co.uk
