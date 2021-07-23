Cancel
Motorsports

Red Bull left with £1.3m repair bill over Silverstone crash – Christian Horner

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen has left his team with a £1.3million repair bill. In a column published on Friday evening, Horner also said Red Bull were still weighing up whether to lodge an official review of Hamilton’s “lenient” sanction and claimed Hamilton “did not show the necessary restraint” in his victory celebrations following Sunday’s explosive British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Christian Horner
Tyson Fury
Lewis Hamilton
