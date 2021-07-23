On this day: Novak Djokovic lifts first ATP title in Amersfoort
On this day, 15 years ago, Novak Djokovic won his first ATP title in Amersfoort after prevailing against a former champion Nicolas Massu 7-6, 6-4 in a grueling two hours and 19 minutes. The Serb was one of the upcoming youngsters at the beginning of 2006, scoring two notable results in February at indoor events but struggling to find the best form in the forthcoming months and make faster progress on the ATP list.www.tennisworldusa.org
