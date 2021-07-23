On this day: Novak Djokovic lifts first ATP title in Amersfoort

Novak Djokovic has been busy this 2021 in collecting Gand Slam titles and catching up on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis great has tied the Swiss and Spaniard with 20 major titles after he topped Mario Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in July 2021. Success has been so easy to come by for Djokovic of late, as he’s capitalizing on his form peaking seemingly at the same time when Federer and Nadal appear to be on their way down. Apart from his burning desire to be the all-time leader in Grand Slam trophies, there’s one person where the world’s No. 1 is drawing inspiration in his pursuit of tennis immortality and that’s no other than Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Rustic.