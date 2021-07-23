The Science of Aliens, Part 4: What Color Would Their Blood Be?

As an astrobiologist, I often get asked how aliens would look. What people usually mean by “aliens” are complex, animal-like aliens—often humanoid in form. From the natural history of life on our own planet, we already know that biology allows many, many potential body plans. We also know that the form and shape a complex organism takes—called the phenotype—depends largely on the environment in which it lives. Because there are so many unknowns, let me address one small part of the question, one that goes to the very heart of things: Would an alien organism necessarily have blood? And if so, what color might it be? My thinking was prompted by an article I dug up by Zachary Rodriguez and colleagues from Louisiana State University describing New Guinea lizards that have lime green blood.