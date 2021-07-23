101 X-tended Playlist: Lorde, Coldplay, Half Alive, and More

Billie Eilish's rise to superstardom has been truly momentous. With just one album, she topped the charts in 10 countries, cracked over 20 major publications' year-end lists, went from clubs to arenas, had an acclaimed documentary made about her, earned a Guinness World Record, and won all four major Grammy categories at once (marking the first time anyone had done that since 1981), just to name a few of her accolades. 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the most universally loved debut album in a very long time, and making all of this even more impressive is that Billie Eilish never catered to the mainstream. She had a few recent indie-friendly pop precedents like Lana Del Rey and Lorde, and slightly less recent ones like Lily Allen, but she really proved to have her own sound, and it's uncompromising. The love that When We All Fall Asleep has gotten has made the expectations for its followup Happier Than Ever unrealistically high; it's probably destined to be viewed as a sophomore slump, the same way Room On Fire, Neon Bible, and It Was Written just had no chance of living up to their predecessors in the eyes of the public. And I know I just met this album, and this is crazy, but it is with no hesitation or exaggeration that I say I think it's even better than her debut.