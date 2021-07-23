Man faces life in prison after Green River shootout
GREEN RIVER — A man the Green River Police Department alleges started a shootout with officers July 6 is facing nine felony charges that could lead to a lifetime in prison. Matthew Riley Culley, 33, of Green River, made his initial appearance Friday before Circuit Court Judge John Prokos and was issued a $1 million cash only bond. His charges consist of first degree attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, felonious restraint, two counts of interference with a peace officer and property destruction.www.thesheridanpress.com
Comments / 1