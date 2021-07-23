McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Receives 5 Star Rating

LA GRANDE — Sarah Hancock, a Grande Ronde Hospital intensive care unit nurse, didn’t have a stethoscope in hand but she knew her heart was racing. Hancock was at her parents’ home in Mount Vernon watching an Oregon Center for Nursing webinar when she learned that her legacy had been forever defined. The Oregon Center for Nursing announced that Hancock had been named one of the 10 best Oregon nurse preceptors for 2021.

