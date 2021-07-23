McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Receives 5 Star Rating

ABILENE - Memorial Hospital's Wound Center has received national recognition. The Memorial Hospital Wound Center in Abilene is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Wound Center of Excellence award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a set period of time. The Memorial Hospital Wound Center staff includes: Dr. William Short, Wound Center Medical Director; Kristen Frieze, RN/Clinical Coordinator; Todd Smith, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse; Katie Purdue, RN; Anne Rose, RN.
