Jackson Browne Releases New Album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ [Listen]

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoried singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has released his latest album, Downhill From Everywhere, via Inside Recordings. In support of the new record, Browne will hit the road for a joint summer tour with James Taylor and a September run of “Evening With” shows. The release of Downhill From Everywhere was preceded...

Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Jimi Hendrix’s Personal Recording of a 1968 Joni Mitchell Show to Be Included on Her Next Boxed Set

It’s not a Joni Mitchell/Jimi Hendrix collaboration, per se, but the next best thing, or at least the next oddest thing: A recording of a 1968 Mitchell concert that the legendary guitarist captured from a front row seat has been discovered after decades of being considered lost. And it’s among the unreleased material that’s been rounded up for her next boxed set, “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971),” coming in October. “The Dawntreader,” a track from the Hendrix-recorded set, was released Wednesday to preview the collection. The five-CD or 10-LP set also includes a complete rendering of Mitchell’s 1969...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Plug in for songs, stories & a SiriusXM Town Hall celebrating Jackson Browne’s new album

In celebration of Jackson Browne’s upcoming 15th studio album, Downhill From Everywhere, SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) will broadcast a special weekend takeover and an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Browne himself, plus premiere tracks from the LP. The festivities kick off on July 19 and keep on moving until July 26 at 12am ET (see broadcast times and details for each special below; all times in ET).
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'Old,' new David Crosby and Jackson Browne

“Spiral”: This latest entry in the “Saw” franchise features Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a grisly set of murders by a Jigsaw copycat killer. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. “Dream Horse”: Based on a remarkable true story, Tony Collette stars as a Welsh village bartender...
MusicPosted by
Variety

David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

At 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.” From Frank Sinatra’s croonings on the autumn of his years to Leonard Cohen’s holy musings toward aging...
MusicPosted by
Parade

Jackson Browne on His New Album, Touring With James Taylor and His All-Time Favorite Concert Experience

Jackson Browne, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter of “Running on Empty” and “Doctor My Eyes” returns with his first new album in nearly seven years, Downhill From Everywhere (July 23). With messages about environmental and political issues in the world, it’s the 72-year-old Browne’s most socially conscious album since 1986’s Lives in the Balance. This month, he also begins a live U.S. tour as special guest of James Taylor and His All-Star Band.
Musicbloody-disgusting.com

Coheed and Cambria Return With New Single “Shoulders” [Listen]

After a surprise “sequel” to the hit “Jessie’s Girl”, Coheed and Cambria have returned with “Shoulders”, their first proper studio recording in almost three years!. Available today on all streaming platforms, “Shoulders” is also joined by an official visualizer streaming on the band’s YouTube channel with an official music video...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Glen Campbell ‘Live From the Troubadour’ album detailed

Surfdog Records/Big Machine Records is set to release Glen Campbell – Live From the Troubadour on July 23rd. The set captures the country legend’s final performance from the storied venue on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip from August 19, 2008. A Grammy Lifetime Achievement honoree with three Grammy Hall of Fame awards for “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” and “Gentle on My Mind,” the Arkansas-born musician thrilled the beyond capacity crowd with a mix of his hits and definition-expanding songs by his peers and contemporaries.
MusicFinancial Times

Jackson Browne and David Crosby gaze in different directions on new releases

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Albums news. While holding court on his 60-foot schooner in a Californian harbour during a 1970 interview, David Crosby praised the arrival of a new talent. “The cat just sings rings around most people, and he’s got songs that’ll make your hair stand on end,” the dissipated guru of west-coast rock enthused. He was talking about a young singer-songwriter called Jackson Browne.
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

James Taylor and Jackson Browne in Concert at PPG Paints Arena (Tues., 8/3/21)

James Taylor—one of the best soft rock and folk artists in American music since the late ’60s—continues to enthrall live audiences with his comforting songs, accomplished acoustic, guitar work, and melodic voice. Taylor’s first big hit was “Fire and Rain,” which reached no. 3 on the Billboard Pop Singles chart in 1970. Many other successful songs followed, including “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Handy Man.” The man is a six-time Grammy Award-winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He often collaborated with Carole King, and they teamed up for the last concert ever held at the Civic Arena, which was a sellout.
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Jazz pianist Alan Broadment releases “BROADBENT PLAYS BRUBECK”

“Broadbent plays Brubeck” is a return to Alan Broadbent’s beginnings. In 1961 when Alan was 14 he found Howard Brubeck’s transcriptions, in two volumes, of Dave Brubeck’s solo album “Brubeck plays Brubeck” in a music store in Auckland, New Zealand. By this time he was aware of Dave Brubeck as “Take 5” was the rage on the radio, even in the then remote corner of the world where Alan lived.
Rock Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Midnight North Releases New Album ‘There’s Always A Story’ [Listen]

Bay Area roots and folk outfit Midnight North has released its latest album, There’s Always a Story, out now via Americana Vibes. Coming in as Midnight North’s fourth studio album since the band’s debut in 2013, There’s Alway A Story marks the start of a new chapter for the group. This is the first record to feature drummer Nathan Graham alongside founding members Grahame Lesh (guitar/vocals), Elliott Peck (guitar/vocals), and bassist Connor O’Sullivan, as well as the group’s first studio effort as a quartet.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Appear in New Film on No Nukes Shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be the subjects of a new music documentary, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts. Distributed by Sony Music Entertainment, the film features a composite of two performances shot during the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) benefit concerts, colloquially referred to as the No Nukes concerts, held at Madison Square Garden in September 1979. Three songs from Springsteen and the E Street Band’s sets were included in the 1980 No Nukes documentary, including the first-ever appearance of the soon-to-be classic “The River”; the new documentary will be a greatly expanded look at their performances. (The events also hosted performances by Crosby, Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Jackson Browne, Chaka Khan, the Doobie Brothers, Gil Scott-Heron, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and more.)
Music1029thebuzz.com

Buckcherry Releases Third Video From New Album

Buckcherry have released the video for “Wasting No More Time,” the third video from their Hellbound album. The clip was shot at Nelson's Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Hellbound was released on June 25th. It's the follow-up to their Warpaint album, which was released in...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Listen To An Owsley Stanley Recording Of Johnny Cash Playing “Cocaine Blues” At Carousel Ballroom [Audio]

The Owsley Stanley Foundation offered another preview of the upcoming Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom live album on Thursday with “Cocaine Blues”. The song comes from The Man In Black’s April 24th, 1968 concert at the famous San Francisco venue, taped in full by Owsley “Bear” Stanley III. The next installment in the Bear’s Sonic Journals series is out on October 29th via The Owsley Stanley Foundation, Renew Records/BMG, and Legacy Recordings.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 30th!

This busy month for album releases concludes with, what else, a busy day for album releases! Diamond-studded singer Yola reunites with producer Dan Auerbach on Stand for Myself. Dialing up the anthems and emotions of her breakthrough, Walk Through Fire, Yola’s new set is bold and uncompromising. Speaking of followups, Happier Than Ever marks the long-awaited return of Billie Eilish; the album points to new creative frontiers for the young superstar. Veteran Los Angelenos Los Lobos salute their hometown’s musical heritage on Native Sons, offering up covers of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne. After firmly establishing himself as producer to the stars, Jack Antonoff returns to his Bleachers project for Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with guests including Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Classic Rock Titans and Friends: Harrison and Clapton

George Harrison and Eric Clapton perform together at the Concert for Bangla Desh in August 1971 at Madison Square Garden. One of rock and roll’s most enduring friendships was between George Harrison and Eric Clapton. From December 1964 when they first crossed paths during a Beatles Christmas show at London’s Hammersmith Odeon (Clapton was playing with the Yardbirds) up to Harrison’s 2001 death, the pair shared recording studios, concert stages, living room parties and—most famously—a wife.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Proto-Goose Outfit Vasudo Returns With New Single “Blood” [Listen]

Following and extended hiatus, Connecticut-native Americana quintet Vasudo has released a new single, “Blood”, a reggae-tinged tune bounces along behind a lengthy narrative, tasteful riffing, and lush harmonies. The track was recorded at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY. Vasudo is comprised of Matt Campbell (vocals, keys) alongside four of...

