‘The Harper House’ Trailer, Premiere Date: First Look At Adult Animated Comedy Series From Paramount+
During a Comic-Con panel on Friday, Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming series The Harper House, announcing that it will premiere on September 16. The adult animated comedy centers on Debbie Harper (Rhea Seehorn), the overconfident female head of a household, who struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper—a historic residence known as the Harper House.deadline.com
Comments / 0