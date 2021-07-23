‘The Harper House’ Trailer, Premiere Date: First Look At Adult Animated Comedy Series From Paramount+

"What are you going to fight for?" FX has debuted a trailer for a comedy series called Reservation Dogs, an obvious riff on Tarantino's classic Reservoir Dogs. We're breaking our no-TV policy again for this trailer, not only because it's a fun homage to Reservoir Dogs, about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. But it's also created by two talent directors: Taika Waititi (who everyone knows & loves) and Sterlin Harjo, a Seminole-Muscogee filmmaker who grew up in Holdenville, Oklahoma. They're the best in town, even if it's a small town. The film follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. Starring D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor; with various guest stars including Macon Blair, Zahn McClarnon, Dallas Goldtooth, and Bobby Lee. This looks DAMN good, even though there's only a tiny glimpse of footage here I'm definitely down to watch this.