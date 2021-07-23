Cancel
Lehighton, PA

Modified At Mahoning A New Challenge For Stephanie Moyer

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 9 days ago

LEHIGHTON, Pa. – Stephanie Moyer continues to broaden her horizons as a busy season continues for the 23-year-old female racer. After winning the 2020 Evergreen Raceway Factory Stock championship, Moyer then raced in a late model, tested at Daytona Int’l Speedway where she was approved a license to compete in the ARCA Menards Series, and has since raced in the ARCA Menards Series East, where she ranks in the top-10 in points. She last competed at Pocono Raceway during the ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

