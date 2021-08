New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Thomas had surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June, a procedure that comes with a four-month recovery timeline, according to Rapoport. Thomas was limited to seven games last season after injuring his ankle in Week 1. Alvin Kamara averaged 8.6 targets per game in eight games without Thomas last year, and he would likely be a primary beneficiary again if Thomas misses time. Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway would also be in line for more work.