Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County jury sentenced a 37-year-old to eight life sentences in connection with allegations that he molested two young girls. The jury passed down eight life sentences after they found Thomas Alana Auld guilty on eight counts of indecency with a child, according to a post on the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Facebook page. Testimony in the jury trial started on Wednesday.