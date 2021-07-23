Cancel
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County jury sentenced a 37-year-old to eight life sentences in connection with allegations that he molested two young girls. The jury passed down eight life sentences after they found Thomas Alana Auld guilty on eight counts of indecency with a child, according to a post on the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Facebook page. Testimony in the jury trial started on Wednesday.

