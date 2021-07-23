Cancel
Cancer

New understanding of cell stability with potential to improve immune cell therapies

By Babraham Institute
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch in mice, published today in Science Immunology by researchers at the Babraham Institute, UK and VIB-KU Leuven, Belgium, provides two solutions with potential to overcome a key clinical limitation of immune cell therapies. Regulatory T cells have potential in treating autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases yet they can switch from a protective to damaging function. By identifying the unstable regulatory T cells, and understanding how they can be purged from a cell population, the authors highlight a path forward for regulatory T cell transfer therapy.

