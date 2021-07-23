Boston.com readers capture their best summer 2021 moments with photos

"While Boston sweltered, we sat on the beach!"

If the last year and half of the pandemic and lockdown have taught us anything, it’s to savor the moments we can spend enjoying ourselves. With summer in full swing, we know our readers are fitting in as many fun experiences as their schedules can allow by dining out, going to bars, visiting friends and family, and more.

We asked readers to send us their favorite photos of the summer and they shared moments enjoying nature and the company of loved ones.

“Making up for 2020 and taking four separate vacations this summer,” one reader told Boston.com. “Most of them local but also a long-awaited return visit to Nova Scotia now that the border has opened.”

Ahead, you’ll find a collection of some of our readers’ best moments of the season.

July 4 in West Dennis, Mass. Photo submitted by Jill Stone.

“Boating with besties!” Photo submitted by Kristin Conneely of Hull.

Conway Lake in Eaton, N.H. Photo submitted by Stephen Garanin.

“My grandson Leo enjoying a hot fudge sundae on Cape Cod!” Photo submitted by Emma Nicolazzo.

“A well-timed early vacation in June gifted us a perfect afternoon on Mayflower beach in Dennis.” Photo submitted by a Boston.com reader.

“Truro at the end of June. While Boston sweltered, we sat on the beach!” Photo submitted by Heather Lenz.

Share your best summer 2021 photo

We want to share all the fun ways readers are celebrating this summer in photos.

Send us the photo that makes you most excited for the rest of summer 2021 and we’ll continue to update this article with your best moments.