Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DNR issues red ozone alert advisory

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPSqi_0b5yZpVQ00

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory for residents of Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door counties.

The DNR issued a red ozone alert advisory, stating that the air quality index is expected to reach an unhealthy level.

Active children, adults, and those with respiratory and cardiac problems are asked to avoid "prolonged outdoor exertion."

Everyone else should also limit "prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities."

The advisory is in effect until July 24. For more details, click here .

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Kenosha, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Dnr#Wisconsin Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brown County, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Oneida Nation cancels Pow Wow

The Oneida Pow Wow Committee has decided to cancel the 2021 Oneida Pow Wow that was scheduled for August 28 and 29. The increase in COVID cases and variant is a major factor in the decision to cancel. The Oneida Pow Wow Committee will be exploring the potential for a Virtual Pow Wow.
Appleton, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Pop-up vaccination site to open Saturday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Among black Wisconsinites, 26-percent are fully vaccinated which is a stark difference between white residents who are vaccinated at a rate that is nearly doubled, at 48 percent. Locally in northeastern Wisconsin pop-up vaccination sites are attempting to even those numbers out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy