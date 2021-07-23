SNYDER'S STOUGHTON': New SMAC chief to be all around town

Michael Hammond, long-time general manager of Stoughton Media Access Corporation, has left the position and made way for a new--but familiar face. Mark Linde, the new GM of SMAC, has worked in community television since 1983 in Brockton, Holbrook, Sharon, Foxboro and the 17 towns in the Cablevision Industries (CVI) region, before the company was bought by Time Warner, and then subsequently became Comcast. His last job was in his hometown of Brockton, where he led the local cable access there for 25 years.