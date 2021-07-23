Seebach’s Sweet Corn ‘a family tradition’

ROCHELLE — Jeff Seebach’s family has been growing and selling sweet corn at its stand for as long as the 47-year-old can remember. Seebach's Sweet Corn opened for business on Wednesday of this past week. The stand at 11594 E. Kyte Road is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family can be reached at 815-213-5229 or 815-562-7561. Squash, cucumbers and tomatoes are also sold at the stand. Large orders of sweet corn should be called in ahead of time.