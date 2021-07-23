Mother Road Market hosting food-themed challenges in honor of Olympics
A Summer Games that everyone can get behind.
Mother Road Market announced it's hosting its own version of the Olympics with food challenges that will make Tulsans go for the gold.
They are planning on sharing the fun, foodie-loving times on their Instagram page.
