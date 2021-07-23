Cancel
Food & Drinks

Mother Road Market hosting food-themed challenges in honor of Olympics

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 9 days ago
A Summer Games that everyone can get behind.

Mother Road Market announced it's hosting its own version of the Olympics with food challenges that will make Tulsans go for the gold.

They are planning on sharing the fun, foodie-loving times on their Instagram page.

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

