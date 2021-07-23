Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Community fridge providing food for those facing food insecurity

By Noelle Friel
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMhkw_0b5yZXoS00

'Hope Fridge' is a mutual aid project based out of the Fox Valley that provides free food to those facing food insecurity. Located at 428 Ninth Street, the fridge is open 24 hours a day to provide food for those in need.

For founder TJ Hobbs, their personal struggle with food insecurity in college is what motivated them to start the project.

“I was working multiple jobs. I would get to work by 6 a.m, I’d come home at 10 p.m some days and I still wouldn’t have enough for all my expenses and it wasn’t for lack of trying," Hobbs said.

That's what inspired them to create a community fridge whose door is always open.

“I look back on what was so difficult for me when I was struggling the most and it was really just a lot of the pantries having limited hours," Hobbs said. "It was a lot of the pantries having requirements that I couldn’t meet or didn’t really want to have to go through.”

Anyone can stop by Hope Fridge at anytime to pick up food - no paperwork or proof of need is required. There is also no limit to how many times someone can visit the fridge or how much they can take home.

The fridge is funded by over 50 community donors, stocked entirely by food donations from the community, and run by a network of volunteers. Neenah resident Marijke van Roojen volunteered to put the fridge in her yard.

"I think people feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves and I think that’s important especially right now when we’re coming out of being so isolated,” van Roojen said.

After opening it's first location in Neenah last month, Hope Fridge is expanding to two new locations in Oshkosh at Wagner Market and Bowenstreet Repeats. They hope to open the new locations by the end of August.

Hope Fridge accepts donations of sealed, packaged, unopened, and clearly labeled foods including:

  • cheeses, eggs, pasteurized milk and yogurt
  • fruit juices, water and Gatorade
  • fresh fruit and vegetables
  • pastries, baked goods and bread
  • cured sandwich meats and Lunchables
  • prepared meal items made in a commercial kitchen

To view the full donation guidelines or learn how to volunteer, visit hopefridge.com . Donations are accepted through Open Collective , CashApp, or Paypal.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Pantries#Community Fridge#Mutual Aid#Volunteers#Charity#Open Collective#Cashapp#Paypal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Charities
Related
Public Healthinglewoodtoday.com

Pandemic Problems of Food Insecurity Are Not Over

There are still families and individuals in our community who do not have enough to eat each day. While some food distribution has slowed down, the needs are still present. Many of those providing the distribution of food say they are running into a shortage of volunteers to handle the process. We are also still confronted with the issue of school being out, but not hunger. We still have high unemployment in our high risk communities. And, now we are faced with a new virus at the same time that many continue to resist getting vaccinated even though there is no cost other than their time to get the shot.
Warren County, VAtheriver953.com

HSWC provides free food and supplies

The Humane Society of Warren County came together with Social Services, Warren Area Community Garden, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to provide free pet food and supplies to the community. The event will be held at First Baptist Church on First Street in Front Royal starting at 11 am.
New York City, NYdowntownny.com

Rethink Food’s New Food Truck Is Handing Out Free Meals To Combat Food Insecurity In New York City

Nonprofit food distributor Rethink Food is on a mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system, and they’ve done an enviable job so far. The Broad Street-based organization already runs a number of food philanthropy programs, including a pay-what-you-can community cafe and commissary kitchen. Now, they’re taking the show on the literal road: they’ve launched a food-truck program that will deliver free meals to food-insecure school children and families.
Advocacypointsoflight.org

College Senior Brings Awareness and Support for the Food Insecure

Meet Daily Point of Light Award honoree Humza Zaidi. Read his story and nominate an outstanding volunteer or family as a Daily Point of Light. Humza Zaidi is no ordinary college student. The University of Connecticut senior works to end food insecurity with his team of college volunteers and creates relationships with restaurants to make a difference in his community. Experiencing food insecurity firsthand, he understands the systems of inequity that many people are unable to get out of and, as a result, struggle with securing consistent and healthy food sources.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Hyvee stores using murals to spread awareness for food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. — Food insecurity impacts an estimated 13 million kids in America, and grocery stores are coming up with different ideas on how to fight hunger. One local Hyvee branch has enlisted the help of an artist to spread the message. Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen made his fourth and...
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

ECC students help food-insecure classmates with garden plot

With food insecurity an issue for many, a group of Elgin Community College students are doing what they can to help their school community. Members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society have been growing vegetables at the Advocate Sherman Natural Prairie and Community Garden at the hospital campus in Elgin for about three years. The group also runs ECC's Spartan Pantry.
Baton Rouge, LAKTAL

Black farmers, non-profits, and HBCU come together to fight food insecurity

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Black farmers, non-profit organizations, and elected officials came together today to address the need for food in the Baton Rouge community. In lower-income black neighborhoods, access to food of nutritional value is scarce. This food giveaway by a collaboration of organizations centered around the goal of meeting a range of community need.
Northbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

How you can help Northbrook students fight food insecurity

When Samantha Mallahan came home during the COVID-19 pandemic from her freshman year at Vanderbilt University, she was looking for a way to give back. The 2019 Loyola Academy graduate initially checked into volunteering at a few places that told her she could spend a couple of hours each week in places like soup kitchens.
Cambria, ILThe Southern

Summit to address region's food insecurity

A regional summit planned for Aug. 11 is taking aim at problems of hunger across the region. Organized by a group of 11 agencies and organizations, the Southern Illinois Food Security Summit will address the issues, look at available programs and hope to build collaboration to make nutritious food more widely available in the area.
NBAnews3lv.com

Former NBA star and Las Vegas non-profits host food drive to fight food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several non-profits in Las Vegas gathered for a food distribution event to fight food insecurity Sunday. Former NBA star Stephen Jackson joined Feeding Children and Families Across America, Girls Athletic Leadership School, Murphy’s Produce and seven other local non-profits to fill up cars with fresh goods.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Nearly one-third of young adults experiencing food insecurity

Many people have been experiencing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. A survey of young adults in particular suggests that nearly a third of them are affected. Respondents who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color have also reported that they’ve also been subject to discrimination or harassment that’s affected their food shopping.
Honesdale, PApikecountycourier.com

Rotary provides shelves, fridge to food pantry

Honesdale Rotary members visited the Wayne County Food Pantry’s Honesdale branch on July 13, to see how the club’s donation of a refrigerator unit and new shelving will make a difference. Pantry Director Clarissa Wimmers said the items will be particularly helpful since the Pantry now has many more products...
Kalamazoo, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Bell’s Brewery partners with Meals on Wheels to fight food insecurity

Bell’s Brewery’s Raise a Wing event is back for 2021, as the Kalamazoo craft brewery is teaming up with Meals on Wheels America to give back and raise awareness for food-insecure seniors across the U.S. Coinciding with National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, bars and restaurants across the country...
Restaurantsgoodmorningamerica.com

Starbucks announces FoodShare program in additional effort to fight food insecurity

As food insecurity has increased among millions of Americans, Starbucks is stepping up to help combat the issue in its local communities. The Seattle-based coffee company announced an expansion to its food donation program Friday that will roll out across the U.S. in all of its nearly 9,000 company-operated stores, which will donate any unsold food to those who need it most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy