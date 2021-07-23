Miami Dolphins sign CB and South Florida local Cre’Von LeBlanc

The Miami Dolphins weren’t done picking up defenders with Florida ties on Friday when they brought in former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin .

The Dolphins also signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, the team announced.

LeBlanc played in college at Florida Atlantic and was a Palm Beach County high school football product out of Glades Central. He first saw regular-season NFL action for the Chicago Bears out of FAU and came up with two interceptions in nine starts as a rookie in 2016.

Having a quick stint in Detroit following his time with the Bears, LeBlanc then landed in Philadelphia during the 2018 season. He grew into a role late in the year with injuries at cornerback for the Eagles and even ended up with a postseason start and interception in an NFC divisional round loss to the New Orleans Saints that year. He played in 13 games, including two starts, for Philadelphia the past two seasons.

LeBlanc was originally signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 before being waived. Dolphins coach Brian Flores was an assistant in New England at the time.

LeBlanc, who turns 27 on Sunday, adds another cornerback to a group competing for the Dolphins to play behind the highest-paid starting tandem of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Howard, however, is in the midst of a contract dispute with the team as players are set to report for training camp on Tuesday.

Free agent acquisition Justin Coleman is expected to compete with Nik Needham for the team’s nickel cornerback spot. Noah Igbinoghene, one of three Dolphins first-round picks in 2020, is among other cornerbacks looking to make a stride this season. While Jason McCourty has mostly played corner in his career, he is expected to play safety as a potential replacement for Bobby McCain in Flores’ defense.

Griffin, a St. Petersburg native and Central Florida alum, is also returning to his home state in signing with the Dolphins ahead of camp.

The Dolphins waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara on Friday to make room for Griffin and LeBlanc.