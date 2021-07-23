Nebraska Offers 2023 Point Guard Darrin Ames

Late last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Darrin Ames. Ames comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is largely unrated by the national scouting services. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds by Verbal Commits. Along with Nebraska, he also has offers from Appalachian State, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, and Western Illinois among others.