Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska Offers 2023 Point Guard Darrin Ames

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Darrin Ames. Ames comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is largely unrated by the national scouting services. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds by Verbal Commits. Along with Nebraska, he also has offers from Appalachian State, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, and Western Illinois among others.

www.btpowerhouse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Nebraska Basketball
State
Nebraska State
City
Ames, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hoiberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Western Illinois#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Kenwood Academy#Il Rrb#Midwestern#Verbal Commits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy