Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

TTUHSC infectious disease expert says it’s time to mask up again due to Delta variant

By Jesus A. Rodriguez
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qYR9_0b5yZAkz00

El PASO, Texas -- An infectious disease expert with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso believes it may be time for people to start wearing face masks again, even if they're fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control says the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases in the U.S.

"Now we're seeing patients who are fully vaccinated, unfortunately in some cases getting the Delta virus, the Delta version of the Covid virus, and becoming sick from it. So to protect ourselves, now it's a good time to go back to wearing masks," said Dr. Edward Michelson.

Michelson said fully-vaccinated people should particularly wear a mask if they're indoors or if they're with people who are not their immediate family. However, he said you should still have a good amount of protection with the vaccine.

"The vast majority of patients vaccinated never become sick enough to have to go to the hospital," he said. "When you do look at patients who are in the hospital with Covid, 99% of them were never vaccinated."

Scientists have indicated that the Delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original Covid-19, and Michelson believes there is a high chance that the Delta variant is responsible for the recent increase in Covid cases in El Paso.

However, the strain has not yet been officially discovered in the Borderland, but local officials believe there is a high chance it's already here.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that the White House is in talks with the CDC on whether to push for updated mask guidance amid the surge in variant cases.

"My hope is that rather than relying to politicians to come to agreement that is acceptable to require masks, that individuals will voluntarily do the right thing and start wearing their masks again when they're around other individuals," Michelson replied when asked about whether he thought another mask mandate was necessary.

The post TTUHSC infectious disease expert says it’s time to mask up again due to Delta variant appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 5

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Face Masks#Cdc#The Washington Post#The White House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infectious Disease
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3 cases of highly infectious Delta variant confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cases of the very contagious Covid-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in El Paso, all among unvaccinated people. The announcement came from El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego at a briefing on Friday afternoon. The three variant cases involved women in their 20s, 40s and 60s, The post 3 cases of highly infectious Delta variant confirmed in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fort Bliss mandates masks due to El Paso’s ‘substantial’ virus risk

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Military personnel and all others visiting Fort Bliss must return to wearing face masks indoors on the U.S. Army post due to “substantial community transmission” of Covid-19 in the El Paso area, the commanding general said in a new order that takes effect immediately. In a memo drafted late Friday and The post Fort Bliss mandates masks due to El Paso’s ‘substantial’ virus risk appeared first on KVIA.
Clint, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Covid infection reported at Clint High School

CLINT, Texas -- The Clint Independent School District has reported a case of Covid-19 at Clint High School. The district would not disclose whether the infected person was a student or staff member. People who were in close contact with the infected individual received notification, and the district said operations would continue as usual at The post Covid infection reported at Clint High School appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU says masks mandatory indoors on campus for everyone

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State University is once again requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks indoors, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status. The news comes just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on masks for vaccinated Americans. On Thursday, the university issued a statement The post NMSU says masks mandatory indoors on campus for everyone appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s weekly reported Covid-19 death toll jumps to 25

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Monday reported 25 deaths due to Covid-19 in El Paso County over the past week, with the youngest two victims being in their 30s. The number of weekly deaths tallied by the El Paso health department marked a significant increase over the prior three weeks, which saw The post El Paso’s weekly reported Covid-19 death toll jumps to 25 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial

EL PASO, Texas -- It could be months before a Covid-19 vaccine is approved for kids under the age of 12 in the United States. But vaccine trials are underway, including here in the Borderland. Several El Paso kids are among the nearly 6,750 kids under the age of 12 participating in a Moderna vaccine The post El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

7 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans have died of Covid in past 2 weeks

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Department of Public Health disclosed Wednesday that seven El Pasoans had died over the past two weeks from Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated. However, officials said all of the deceased did suffer from underlying health conditions and included: 1 man in his 50s1 woman in her 50s1 man The post 7 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans have died of Covid in past 2 weeks appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 5

Community Policy