Rural Indiana health clinics receive $2.1M for vaccine efforts

By Shakkira Harris
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 44 health clinics in rural Indiana were granted thousands of dollars by the Biden-Harris Administration on Friday to support the expansion of their COVID-19 efforts.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investing more than $300 million in COVID-19 funds to small rural health facilities across the country.

Indiana received $2,179,276 . The money, according to the HRSA, will aid in combating COVID-19 misinformation by developing more outreach efforts to promote "vaccine confidence."

Each of the clinics will receive $49,500.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” Xavier Becerra, the HHS Secretary, stated in a release. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

The rural health clinics will also use the funding to help improve health literacy, according to the HRSA. Their focus will be on preventing and the treatment of COVID-19, especially as many communities are facing increased challenges caused by the delta variant.

“Rural Health Clinics are critical partners in addressing health equity gaps, including those related to vaccination,” Diana Espinosa, the HRSA Acting Administrator, stated. “This funding will help Rural Health Clinics address the barriers people in their communities face to getting vaccinated and build confidence in vaccines through trusted resources for health care services and health information.”

