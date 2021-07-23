Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course

By Crystal Jimenez
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C87nF_0b5yZ2mQ00

During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered the water at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta be turned on after owners shut off the water supply.

MORE: Exclusive: Water shut off at La Quinta golf course after partial foreclosure

During the hearing, Brendan Ozanne, an attorney who represents the golf course's owners, revealed that some water services had resumed as of this morning already. Ozanne told News Channel 3 earlier this week, his client was planning on doing this, regardless of what happened in the courtroom.

Anthony Capobianco, an attorney representing the Trilogy HOA accused the company of holding the community hostage to pay for the water.

Part of the course has been foreclosed upon, which is why owners shut off the water supply to grass and water features and padlocked the pumps this week. Capobianco said the owners demanded the HOA begin paying for the water supply.

With the water turned back on, it temporarily solves the solution of preventing the 200-acre golf course from drying up and maintaining the ponds' ecosystems.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

https://youtu.be/pV5Ri1xjl7g

The post Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
568
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Water Services#Water Features#Foreclosure#News Channel 3#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts

Some residents in La Quinta communities are speaking out strongly against a proposed surf park seeking city approval, worried about light and noise pollution, water usage and traffic. But a new report from the city found the project will have few impacts in the areas of their concerns. The project, called Coral Mountain Resort, is The post La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs’ ‘Forever Marilyn’ opponents suffer legal blow

Opponents of a massive Marilyn Monroe statue in downtown Palm Springs suffered a legal blow today, though the fight is far from over. A group of residents calling themselves the "Committee to Relocate Marilyn" sued the city in March for allowing "Forever Marilyn'' to be placed downtown, alleging it violated various municipal and state codes The post Palm Springs’ ‘Forever Marilyn’ opponents suffer legal blow appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers

Riverside County law enforcement agencies will memorialize peace officers on Saturday, who have died in the line of duty. The memorial starts at 8 a.m. where anyone can participate in a run/jog. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Bryan The post Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor seeking State Assembly seat

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege is intending to run for California State Assembly. She publicly announced her campaign Thursday morning. Holstege is seeking the District 42 seat, currently held by Chad Mayes. "As your Assemblymember," Holstege said in a tweet, "I’ll bring a fresh, new voice to Sacramento, fight tirelessly for our fair share of The post Palm Springs Mayor seeking State Assembly seat appeared first on KESQ.
Truckee, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents among the 6 people killed in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe

Four Coachella Valley residents were killed when a private jet crashed near Lake Tahoe earlier this week. On Monday afternoon, a Bombardier CL 600 twin-engine jet crashed near a golf course in Truckee, California. The crash killed all six people aboard the plane, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday. The aircraft went down The post Coachella Valley residents among the 6 people killed in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Monday

Dutch Bros, the popular coffee shop, will open its newest location, which will be in the city of Indio on Monday. The newest Dutch Bros. will be located at 81-776 Highway 111, near Las Palmas Road. There will be a soft grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The shop will be open The post Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Monday appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,086 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1,006 recoveries since Tuesday

Riverside County reported an increase of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and recoveries over the past 48 hours. The county did not report cases, recoveries, and deaths on Wednesday due to an issue obtaining data, however, that issue has been solved. There were 1,086 new cases reported in Riverside County since Tuesday, bringing the number The post Riverside County reports 1,086 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1,006 recoveries since Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not

Riverside County Public Health officials Wednesday recommend people wear masks indoors, even for those who are vaccinated. The same announcement came earlier Wednesday from the California Dept. of Public Health, and Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control. The city of Palm Springs was quick to follow in recommending universal indoor masking as well. As The post Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update; watch meeting live here

Riverside County health officials are sharing a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.Watch the meeting live in the player below. "When we talk about the masks and we talk about the vaccines, I want to make it very clear," Supervisor Karen Spiegel said, "There is no mandate for masks and The post ‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update; watch meeting live here appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man drowns in pool at Palm Desert community

A man was found dead in a pool at a Palm Desert community Monday evening. The incident was first reported at approximately 6:41 p.m. on the 42000 block of Bodie Road inside the Portola Country Club. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff station were called to a report of an unresponsive adult male in a The post Man drowns in pool at Palm Desert community appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court

An "escalating crisis" is unfolding at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta. News Channel 3 reported exclusively Wednesday the owners shut off the water supply as they demanded tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners to pay for it. Now the homeowner's association is gearing up to take them to court. "Within The post ‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Live @ 9:30 am: County health officials to provide COVID update during RivCo Supervisors meeting

Riverside County health officials will once again share a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.Watch the meeting live in the player below (Starts at 9:30 a.m.) There is no word on what will be covered during the COVID-19 update. In previous updates over the past year, Public Health Director Kim The post Live @ 9:30 am: County health officials to provide COVID update during RivCo Supervisors meeting appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 50% increase in COVID ICU patients since Friday

For the second week in a row, Riverside County reported a 50 percent increase in COVID patients admitted into the intensive care unit. The county reported 15 patients admitted into the ICU since Friday, bringing the total up to 47. That's the most patients in the ICU since March 15, 2021. There was also a The post Riverside County reports 50% increase in COVID ICU patients since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,247 new cases, 32 hospitalizations, & 1 death since Monday

Riverside County reported one of its largest day-to-day increases since mid-February. On Tuesday, the county reported 1,247 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 306,836. Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the county's public health officer, said during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting that the cases The post Riverside County reports 1,247 new cases, 32 hospitalizations, & 1 death since Monday appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

The City of Desert Hot Springs hosted a community clean up event today The event was announced on Facebook and was open to anyone who wanted to participate.  It was put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee. The event The post Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Bench warrant issued for woman accused in fatal Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run

A bench warrant was in effect today for a 32-year-old woman facing criminal charges for allegedly running over and fatally injuring a bicyclist before speeding away last year in Desert Hot Springs. Yesenia Bibriesca was allegedly behind the wheel of a Lexus sedan that struck 43-year-old Christopher Jones of Palm Springs last July. She was The post Bench warrant issued for woman accused in fatal Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, showing big increases in hospitalizations and patients admitted into the ICU. The county added more than 98% of all new COVID cases reported since February, have been among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. "The vaccine is the best protection you're going to have against the virus The post Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 2

Community Policy