Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The gap between Data science and the organization

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do data science projects fail more often than succeed?. The term ‘Data scientist’ was nonexistent when I started my journey in Data analytics space but now it is so called the ‘sexiest job after the decade’: probably after space crews in SpaceX and Virgin Galactic! Data has always fascinated me and I am sure it will continue to do so for many years to come. Throughout this journey I have seen many projects flying off as well as falling apart at various stages. VentureBeat’s quote of 2019, still stays true: ‘87% of data science projects never make it to production’, and there are several reasons which need serious intervention and fixes, to improve this number.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Data Governance#Virgin Galactic#Venturebeat#Gartner#Cdo#Data Analytics#Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Related
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Data Transformation and Feature Engineering

How to Choose the Appropriate Technique for Your Data. Data transformation is the process of converting raw data into a format or structure that would be more suitable for model building and also data discovery in general. It is an imperative step in feature engineering that facilitates discovering insights. This article will cover techniques of numeric data transformation: log transformation, clipping methods, and data scaling.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Before Investing In Machine Learning Algorithms Focus On End To End Process Strategy

Why data science product managers should drive conversations around rethinking and redesigning processes/systems before formulating data science requirements. Businesses understand the benefit of investing in artificial intelligence to keep up with accelerating trends. Even business leaders who for years prided in their ability to create successful ventures by trusting their “ gut feeling” alone, have conceded to the power of data driven decisions. Whether organizations want to build their own full stack data science team or decide to partner with an AI consultant, business leaders are well aware of the high costs and time involved in implementing machine learning algorithms. So most companies work with management consultants to identify critical business areas that could be transformed by AI and work towards bringing data science recommendations in those impactful processes. This approach is more fail safe and cost effective than introducing machine learning models across the entire organization.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Top 5 Tips for Starting a New Data Science Role

I ran across a post earlier this week on a Facebook group from a student working her first internship. As I read the post, it reminded me of my struggles of being new to a job and field. Her post discussed where she was working and continued to say she felt there was “no guidance, no teaching, no tutorials.” Looking at this, I wanted to share my top 5 tips for starting in a new role when you are new to the job or field.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Recap on the Python Basics to Get Started for Data Science

After we learn something for a long period, we will have a broader understanding of the subjects. Revising the knowledge we learned in the past might provide us with some new insight on a particular subject. I was motivated by the “What is the # 66daysOfData” video by Ken Jee....
Economytowardsdatascience.com

What is Deep Analytics?

As data analysts, we waste too much time on making dashboards for other people and not enough time on answering deep questions about critical business issues. This is a waste of resources for the individual, and a waste of resources for the business. The real meaty questions about the business...
Businessmartechseries.com

Alteryx Becomes Elite Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Global Organizations

Alteryx retail and consumer packaged goods analytics solutions on Snowflake showcased during recent Snowflake Forum. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation company, today announced the company has achieved Elite Technology Partner status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Alteryx accelerates value from Snowflake, Data Cloud Company to business users by providing unified analytics automation for knowledge workers across an organization.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Top Surprising Data Science Trends

This article will outline the most popular data science trends that are designated as tags on Kaggle [2]. From those popular tags, I have picked three that I think are the most surprising. Understanding trends in data science can be helpful in a variety of ways. One way is that...
Softwareaithority.com

AtScale AI-Link Connects Business Intelligence And Enterprise AI With Semantic Layer To Scale Augmented Analytics And Data Science

Python-based Access to Governed Source of Enterprise Metrics and Data Models. AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the availability of AtScale AI-Link. AI-Link provides a python interface to AtScale, rich with business context and metrics, to connect data science and augmented analytics programs with enterprise business intelligence (BI). The AtScale semantic layer delivers the governance, consistency and compliance needed to scale enterprise BI and artificial intelligence (AI) while accelerating live connections to public and private cloud data.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

What are the Most Popular Skills for Data Science Jobs? Ask a Graph Database!

Graphs are everywhere and can help with so much, including finding a job. Platforms like LinkedIn are powered by graph databases to help recommend jobs to you. In this blog, we’ll create an Indeed Graph that can help you answer some questions, like what skills are most popular for the jobs and salary range I desire. Let’s build out our graph then answer some of our questions on the graph.
Softwareaithority.com

Wavicle Data Solutions Introduces Augment™, Its New Machine Learning-Powered Augmented Data Management Platform

Augment™ Solution Offers Completely Unified Platform to Fill Market Gaps for Faster Time to Value for Data Integration, Data Quality, and Data Privacy Compliance. Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced the launch of Augment™, the company’s new data management platform for achieving clean, compliant data as quickly as possible. Augment was specifically developed to address the ongoing challenges Wavicle teams experienced with their client’s data analytics and data management projects and the gaps that lead to expensive developments and delayed data delivery.
Technologyaithority.com

G2 Ranks Toucan Toco No.1 For Embedded Analytics And Business Intelligence

Data storytelling pioneer sweeps review platform’s midmarket and enterprise categories. G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, has awarded storytelling pioneer Toucan Toco the No. 1 ranking in every business intelligence product category it assesses. Sweeping the rankings for both midmarket and enterprise customers, Toucan received G2’s top rating for the 2nd year in a row, thanks to strong support from the real-world users who determine G2’s category leaders.
Businessaithority.com

Treasure Data Selects Neustar Unified Identity To Power World-Class Consumer Data Hygiene, Enrichment, And Onboarding To Improve Client Data Insights And Marketing ROI

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced that it will integrate its Unified Identity solution with Treasure Data, the only enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that harmonizes an organization’s data, insights, and engagement technology stacks. As part of the agreement, Treasure Data will leverage Neustar’s Unified Identity data solutions to power data hygiene, data enrichment, and audience segmentation within the Treasure Data CDP.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

3 Rookie Mistakes To Avoid When Building Your Data Science Portfolio

Can you remember the last time you got a job just by submitting your resume? That’s right; the technical field has been restructured to a high revolutionized standard whereby employers no longer believe in a document (your resume) filled with experiences and grades from your educational background. They want to see what you can do or have done with the skills you possess.
SciencePosted by
HackerNoon

23 Common Data Science Interview Questions for Beginners

In 2012, Harvard Business Review called data scientists the sexiest job of the 21st century. However, correctly answering data science interview questions to get a job as a data scientist is very tricky. During the interview, the interviewer can ask questions from different data science topics such as statistics, programming,...
Technologyaithority.com

UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

Positioned highest for its ability to execute for third consecutive year. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation”* research report. UiPath was one of 18 vendors evaluated in this report and, for the third consecutive year, placed highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.
Technologytechbeacon.com

2 steps to creating a modern data platform

Over the past year, the pandemic has influenced and transformed industries in unprecedented and unpredictable ways. Organizations have had to make decisions to survive in the short term while planning for long-term resiliency. In the consumer products and retail (CPR) industry, for example, an increase in e-commerce and digital interactions forced companies to quickly understand and translate data points about consumers into new insights on how to serve them and their changing demand trends.
Marketshbr.org

Midsize Companies Need a Systematic Approach to Cost Analysis

As companies grow from small to midsize, they inevitably arrive at a point where systematic cost analysis — a regular, automated process of evaluating all costs — is critical to their survival and continued growth. Small companies with just a few services or products can check manually to make sure they understand their costs well enough to price them and turn a profit. When material and labor costs are stable and predictable (as they were for most of the last decade), pricing and costing isn’t a huge challenge.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Do You Have a Data Science Superpower?

Somewhere along your data science journey you may have found something—a skill, a niche, a complicated workflow—that felt particularly satisfying and rewarding and became your thing. Maybe you don’t believe in superpowers at all and think that true excellence lies in a well-rounded set of skills and experiences that you accumulate patiently over many years. Regardless of your position, we can all agree that learning and exploring help us discover the things that make us tick. So we hope you learn something new (about data science and AI—or yourself) reading this week’s recommended articles.
Marketsdatasciencecentral.com

Dominant Data Science Developments in 2021

There's nothing constant in our lives but change. Over the years, we’ve seen how businesses have become more modern, adopting the latest technology to boost productivity and increase the return on investment. Data analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and data science are the trending keywords in the current scenario. Enterprises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy