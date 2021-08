In case you missed it 343 Industries have been gearing up to release Halo Infinite through a tech preview. Thousands of players have been invited to try out a very small portion of the game so fans can see exactly what the developers have been working on all this time. Oh, and the developers in turn get to scout out any problems that may arise from the full release of the multiplayer. However, with game releases come data miners, and they've apparently found a lot of the campaign information.