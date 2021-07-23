Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Coastal Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Coastal Cumberland; Kennebec; Lincoln; Sagadahoc AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KENNEBEC...EAST CENTRAL ANDROSCOGGIN...WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN...EASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SAGADAHOC COUNTIES At 205 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Litchfield, or 11 miles southwest of Gardiner, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Brunswick, Bath, Topsham, Wiscasset, Litchfield, Woolwich, Lisbon, Greene, Durham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Wales, Sabattus, Richmond, West Bath, Monmouth and West Gardiner. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 29 and 47. Interstate 95 between mile markers 84 and 98. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.