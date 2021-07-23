Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Domino's stock pulls back after long-time bullish analyst said price is 'just too high' to buy

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. pulled back 3.2% in afternoon trading Friday, after analyst John Ivankoe at J.P. Morgan backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the pizza seller. "Price just too high, believe now is time to step away from shares," Ivankoe wrote, as he downgraded the stock to neutral after being at overweight since March 2019. The downgrade comes a day after the stock shot up 14.6% close at a record $538.82 on Thursday, after Domino's beat profit and revenue expectations, and announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Still, Ivankoe raised his price target on the stock to $530, which is now 1.6% above current prices, from $425. He said current valuations are at the higher end of the typical multiple range for Domino's stock. "[A]t this point, we don't believe a sustained higher multiple or higher earnings relative to our optimistic assumptions warrants a risk of further upside in the stock beyond current levels," Ivankoe wrote. The stock has rallied 36.0% year to date, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF has gained 14.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.4%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Stocks?

Oil stocks are largely out of favor on Wall Street. Does that mean there's an opportunity to buy on the cheap, or are they cheap for a reason?. Clean energy is rising as the go-to source for powering the world. But it isn't there yet, which means that oil is still an important part of the global energy supply. What are investors to do with this long-term-versus-short-term dilemma? Here are some things to consider before you make the decision to buy or avoid oil stocks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Snap Stock: Headed to $110?

Revenue growth accelerated in Q2, and management expects impressive growth in Q3, too. Daily active users are growing rapidly. The stock looks attractive relative to its long-term prospects. Social networking company Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) recent second-quarter earnings release was followed by many upgraded 12-month price targets for the stock from analysts....
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Erytech Pharma stock nearly doubles on heavy volume after ALL treatment granted Fast Track designation

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA rocketed 98.5% on heavy volume in premarket trading Friday, enough to make them the biggest gainer and most actively traded ahead of the open, after the France-based biopharmaceutical company said it's treatment for hypersensitive acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume was 11.5 million shares in recent trading, compared with the full-day average of about 66,600 shares. "This is yet another significant milestone and meaningful inflection point in advancing our lead product candidate eryaspase, further supporting our recently announced intention to submit a [Biologics License Application] for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL patients," said Chief Executive Gil Beyen. "We believe that the FDA's Fast Track designation for eryaspase underscores its potential to address this high unmet medical need." The stock, which closed Thursday at a 16-month low, has tumbled 42.8% over the past three months through Thursday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.7%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dole stock suffers downbeat debut, as it opens below IPO price and falls further

Dole PLC stumbled out of the gate Friday, as the Ireland-based fruit and vegetable company's stock opened 6.3% below the price of the downsized initial public offering, then slipped even further. The IPO had priced overnight at $16 a share, at the low end of the recently lowered expected range of between $16 and $17. The company raised $400 million, as it sold 25.0 million shares in the IPO, down from expectations of a 30.3 million share offering. The stock's first trade was at $15.00 at 11:18 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $1.48 billion. The stock was down 9.1% at $14.55 in recent trading. The stock's downbeat debut occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.1% while the S&P 500 slid 0.5%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble stock rallies after profit and revenue rise above expectations

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. rallied 1.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the consumer products giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, with the strongest growth in its health care and beauty businesses. Net income for the quarter to June 30 rose to $2.91 billion, or $1.13 a share, from $2.80 billion, or $1.07 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.09. Sales increased 7.1% to $18.95 billion, boosted by increases in shipment volume and pricing, to top the FactSet consensus of $18.40 billion. All of P&G's...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Illinois Tool Works profit more than doubles to beat expectations, but stock falls

Illinois Tool Works Inc. reported second-quarter that more than doubled and beat expectations, and raised the full-year outlook, as the all business segments saw double-digit organic revenue growth in the face of rising raw materials costs and supply chain challenges. Meanwhile, the industrial products and equipment maker's stock fell 1.5% in premarket trading. Net income rose to $775 million, or $2.45 a share, from $319 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.09. Revenue rose 43.4% to $3.68 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $3.56 billion. "In the quarter, price recovery actions essentially offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis," the company stated. For 2021, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $8.55 to $8.95 from $8.20 to $8.60. The stock has slippped 0.9% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 has gained 5.7%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower, with Nasdaq down 0.9% after Amazon results disappoint

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading major averages to the downside after disappointing quarterly results from online-retailing juggernaut Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 64 points, or 0.2%, at 35,021, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,393.34. The Nasdaq dropped 0.9% to 14,645.47. Shares of Amazon declined more than 7% in early trade.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Chevron stock rises after profit and revenue top expectations, share repurchases to resume in current quarter

Shares of Chevron Corp. climbed 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil giant swung to a second-quarter profit and reported revenue that beat expectations, with free cash flow reaching the highest in two years. The company plans to resume stock repurchases in the third quarter, at an annual rate of $2 billion to $3 billion a year. Chevron reported net income of $3.08 billion, or $1.60 a share, after a loss of $8.27 billion, or $4.44 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.59. Total revenue nearly tripled to $37.60 billion from $13.49 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $36.33 billion. Free cash flow was $5.2 billion, topping expectations of $4.8 billion. The company's U.S. upstream business swung to earnings of $1.4 billion from a loss of $2.1 billion a year ago, while U.S. downstream business earned $776 million after losing $988 million last year. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production rose 5% to 3.13 million barrels per day. The stock has slipped 0.5% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has gained 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 3.6%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock gains after profit beat expectations, revenue more than doubled

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. tacked on 0.9% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil giant swung to the highest second-quarter profit since the end of 2019 as revenue more than doubled to well above forecasts. Net income came to $4.69 billion, or $1.10 a share, after a loss of $1.08 billion, or 26 cents a share, in the year ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.01. Total revenue grew 108% to $67.74 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $64.64 billion. Oil-equivalent production fell 2% to 3.6 million barrels per day, amid increased maintenance activity. In its upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 13% from the sequential first quarter, while natural-gas realizations rose 1%. Cash flow from operating activities came to $9.7 billion, which funded the dividend, capital investments and debt reduction. The stock has run up 43.0% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 32.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.7%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Market breadth looks bullish despite declines in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq

While the Big 3 stock market indexes are all losing ground, market internals are looking rather bullish. The number of stocks gaining ground is leading decliners 1,658 to 1,114 on the NYSE and 1,892 to 1,488 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares represents 53.7% of total volume on the Big Board and 56.3% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21 points, or 0.1%, with 17 of 30 components losing ground, the S&P 500 is slipping 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite is giving up 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks is performing more in line with market breadth, as it is up 0.4%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes stock gains after setting $2 billion stock repurchase program

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. rallied 0.8% in morning trading Friday, after the oilfield products and services company said it set a $2 billion stock repurchase program. Based Thursday's stock closing price of $21.18, the buyback program represents about 9.1% of the shares outstanding. The repurchases come as General Electric Co. continues to sell off its stake in the company, which GE saying earlier this week that it received $1.0 billion in proceeds from the sale of Baker Hughes stock in the second quarter and expects to receive about $1.3 billion in proceeds in the third quarter. In Baker Hughes' conference call with analysts following second-quarter results released July 21, BofA Securities analyst asked "why not do a buyback to help partially offset the continued drag on our stock from GE," according to a FactSet transcript. Chief Financial Officer Brian Worrell responded by saying, among other things, "share repurchases can certainly be an attractive price of the capital allocation portfolio view." Baker Hughes' stock has edged up 2.4% year to date, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.1%.
StocksStreet.Com

Amazon Stock: Analysts Cut Price Targets After Revenue Miss

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report were dropping Friday as analysts adjusted their forecasts and price targets for the online retail giant following the company's rare revenue miss and weak guidance Thursday. JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating while lowering its price target to $4,100 from $4,600 per share. However,...
Stocksprotocol.com

It's not just Robinhood. Money-hungry stock exchanges are under scrutiny too.

As questions pile up about how powerful and little-known Wall Street entities rake in profits from stock trading, the exchanges that handle vast portions of everyday trading are being scrutinized for how they make money, too. One mechanism in particular — exchange rebates, or payments from the exchanges for getting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy