A former school district union leader is facing a felony grand larceny charge.

State Police say Peggy Cass, 66, is accused of stealing more than $50,000 in union dues while serving as Treasurer and President of the Pioneer Auxiliary Association Union for the Pioneer Central School District.

Troopers say the alleged thefts took place from 2014-2019.

Cass is due back in Cattaraugus County Court next month.