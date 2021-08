You may recognize Valerie Bertinelli from Food Network shows like "Valerie's Home Cooking" or "Kids Baking Championship," but the cheery TV host has a long history in front of the camera and two Golden Globes to show for it (via Food Network). Bertinelli's career launched, according to IMDb, in 1975 with her role in the sitcom "One Day at a Time." In addition to her accomplished professional life, her personal life has also seen some time in the spotlight.