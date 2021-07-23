Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

First Look: Inside a $22 Million Condo in the World’s Tallest Residential Tower

By Helena Madden
robbreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn New York, you can now live higher up than ever before. New residential towers are climbing farther and farther into the clouds: the soon-to-be-completed 111 West 57th stands at 1,428 feet tall, for example, and the notorious 432 Park is about 1,400 feet high. But the new Central Park Tower is head and shoulders above them all at a whopping 1,550 feet tall. Living here promises not only bragging rights, but pretty outstanding views.

robbreport.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Manhattan#Fitness#Condo#World#Blainey North Collection#The Rug Company#Urban Electric Co#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Hoarder house goes on the market so chock-a-block with rubbish it's too dangerous for prospective buyers to go inside - but there could be 'hidden treasures' among the garbage

A hoarder house is up for sale in one of Townsville's most high-demand suburbs - but it may come with a few hidden treasures. Listed as being in 'very poor condition', prospective buyers are banned from inspecting the 1920's Queenslander due to safety concerns around the mountainous stack of items which fill the house.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning home of famed interior designer Gillian Khaw as she lists her light and spacious Bellevue Hill apartment for sale with a $4.5million price guide

Famed interior designer Gillian Khaw is auctioning off her stunning apartment in Sydney's Bellevue Hill. According to a report by realestate.com.au on Friday, Khaw is selling the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with a $4.5million price guide. The whole-floor apartment has plenty of room to move, with 214 square metres of internal...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

A $95 Million Hamptons Estate Sells for a $700,000 Credit Bid

Embattled educator Chris Whittle has lost his legendary East Hampton estate, Briar Patch, in a foreclosure auction. His former company, Avenues: The World School, a snooty for-profit education system with campuses in the Hamptons, New York City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Shenzhen, China, was awarded right and title to the property to help satisfy the more than $6 million Whittle owes the school. Whittle borrowed the money from Avenues in 2013, resigned in 2015 and failed to pay the company back; outside of education, he’s still probably best known for Channel One, the former TV news provider for schools.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Custom-Built Florida Mansion, Complete With Furnishings, Lists for $14.8 Million

A lakeside estate in Florida with more than 12,400 square feet of living space listed last week for $14.8 million. The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom Boca Raton home sits on an acre of land in a gated community with 24-hour security. Overlooking the lake, the residence was custom built for Florida businessman Ken Rosen and his wife, Lisa, in 2007, according to John Poletto of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. He shares the listing with Mark Nestler, also of ONE Sotheby’s.
Jersey City, NJ6sqft

See the tall residential towers coming to Jersey City’s low-rise Journal Square

Rendering of 26-28 Van Reipen Avenue (left) and 26 Cottage Street (right) courtesy of C3D Architecture. More dense housing developments are headed to transit-rich low-slung parts of Jersey City. In the city’s Journal Square neighborhood, developer Namdar Group plans to add several high-rise residential towers in an area near the PATH train that is currently made up mostly of two- and three-story homes. In total, the Long Island-based developer is bringing six new towers designed by C3D Architecture to a few blocks of Journal Square.
Real EstatePosted by
94.3 The Point

You Can Buy This Massive 41 Room NY Mansion For Less Than $100,000

I used to read This Old House magazine every month and one of my favorite features was the "Save This Old House" article on the last page. It was always some dilapidated old mansion that deserved to be saved and was either free or really cheap for someone to buy. Well, we've got one of those in Western New York and it's impressive...like 8000+ square feet impressive.
therealdeal.com

At 432 Park, a $30M condo is in default and its owner has vanished

The $30 million condo unit high atop East 57th Street sits empty, stripped of its furniture and possibly abandoned. The mortgage on the 72nd floor residence at 432 Park Avenue is in default, its guarantor appears to be in custody in China and the unit owner’s identity is uncertain. Now...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
People

Most Expensive Penthouse in Manhattan Listed for $169 Million — See Inside the Incredible Space!

Ryan Serhant has listed the most expensive penthouse in Manhattan — and it could be yours for a cool $196 million. Located on the top floor of the supertall 432 Park Avenue building in New York City's Midtown, the 8,225-square-foot space features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Twenty-four glass windows line the luxurious abode and offer 360-degree views of Manhattan and nearby Central Park.
Upper West Side, NYcityrealty.com

The Marlow: Look inside gracious condo conversion on tranquil block of the Upper West Side

As the outcries over flashy new condos like 200 Amsterdam and ERA show, Upper West Side residents are fiercely protective of their local architecture and streetscapes. But when undertaken with care and context sensitivity, the community accepts the conversion of older buildings into housing that meets the needs of contemporary buyers without affecting the historic architecture. Such has been the case at 555 West End Avenue, The Marbury, and most recently The Marlow.
LifestyleTODAY.com

TODAY anchors visit tallest tower in the world

The TODAY anchors have reunited in Japan and are playing tourists for the day by visiting a popular landmark. Tokyo Skytree is the tallest tower in the world, standing over 2,000 feet high. A high-speed elevator takes the anchors to one of the observation decks, giving an all-encompassing view of the city below. “This is the perfect way to say hello to Tokyo,” Savannah notes.July 26, 2021.

Comments / 2

Community Policy