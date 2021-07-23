Bradley Whitford Joins ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Revisionist Tale ‘Rosaline’ At 20th Century
EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Whitford is set to join 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. Isabela Merced is on board to play Juliet and Kyle Allen will play Romeo. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.deadline.com
