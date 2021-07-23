NEISD says it won't notify parents of COVID cases, won't require students to quarantine for possible COVID exposure

North East Independent School District said in a letter to parents the district will no longer notify parents of COVID-19 cases at the school, and will not require students to quarantine due to state regulations.

In the letter Thursday, Superintendent Sean Maika, Ed.D., reminded parents about a lack of mask mandate and lack of virtual options, which are prohibited by the state. He also said COVID will be treated like other illnesses this schools year.

"As we enter the 2021-2022 school year, remember that a mask mandate is prohibited, COVID-19 vaccines are not required, virtual learning will not be offered, and the state will no longer allow school districts to require quarantines for possible COVID-19 exposure. This school year, public schools will treat COVID-19 exposure similar to the flu or strep throat and will not send home COVID-19 letters. As you can see, self-screening your children for symptoms and keeping them home when they are ill is especially important," Maika said in the letter.

The superintendent said in the letter that the schools will still offer hand sanitizing stations and will close water fountains, encouraging students to bring refillable water bottles instead. He also encouraged families to consult with the school nurse with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

"Also, North East ISD is fortunate to have a registered nurse at each campus. Our nurses will continue to serve as valuable resources. Please chat with your school nurse should you have any questions. Your school nurse has information regarding COVID-19 and safety and health measures," the letter said.

The 2021-2022 school year starts on August 16 for North East ISD.

