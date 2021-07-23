Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

thezoereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Icons#Yeezy#Tzr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
MLBPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility As She Bends Totally Backwards At Photoshoot

Katie Holmes can do it all! The A-lister proved she’s still got it, when she shared a pic of herself doing a backbend in a pair of black leather pants. Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents! The actress and fashion designer has clearly been working on her flexibility, sharing a pic of herself doing a backbend while on the set of a photoshoot. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of black leather pants and a black blouse, along with a pair of black, strappy pumps for the shoot with photographer David Alexander Flinn. Certainly an impressive move!
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing This Sexy Pajama Trend, and It Starts at $18 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You wear a slip dress to bed, Rihanna wears it for a night out on the town. That said, after seeing the singer's latest evening outfit, you might be inspired to wear yours on your next date night — or, actually, any summer evening adventure. More of those are on the horizon, and the soft, flowy, comfy (but still sexy) staple is the perfect happy medium between those comfy pajamas you've been living in and the going-out dresses you've probably been neglecting.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks golden and gorgeous in chic cargo shorts

David and Victoria Beckham have had some pretty iconic fashion moments over the years, and their 22nd wedding anniversary seemed like the perfect time to walk down memory lane!. David posted some sweet photos in tribute to his wife on Sunday, reminiscing over some of their matching outfits over the...
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy