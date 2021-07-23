Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

UK supermarkets ask suppliers for payments due to driver shortage

By Sarah Butler
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uI4WT_0b5yYBkL00
Empty shelves in supermarket Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Asda , Tesco and Sainsbury’s are asking some suppliers for extra payments to cover increased costs after being forced to raise wages for delivery drivers because of widespread shortages.

In a letter seen by the Guardian, Asda wrote to suppliers that use its collection service asking for a 5% rise in payments for transport costs and blaming the national HGV driver shortage.

The UK’s third largest supermarket, which was recently taken over by the billionaire owners of petrol station business EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital, said it needed help to deal with a 12% rise in driver costs in some areas.

Asda said: “Whilst passing on any costs to suppliers is a last resort, the challenges in the logistics industry remain unresolved and as a result we are looking to work closely with our supply partners to change the rates we provide for this service.”

Asda’s request to suppliers followed Tesco’s demand for a near-18% rise in delivery costs for suppliers late last month, just over 10 percentage points of which it said was solely down to increased wages for drivers. Sainsbury’s asked some suppliers for a 2.9% increase in delivery costs from 3 October without explaining its reasons.

In a detailed letter first reported by the Grocer trade journal, Asda blamed the shortage of delivery drivers on a mix of Brexit, which has affected the rights of European drivers to work in the UK, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which has restricted cross-border travel and sent many drivers home for extended periods of lockdown, as well as tax changes and a shortage of testing facilities.

“While we continue to take on extra cost and deal with all these issues that we encounter, we need to recover some of this additional cost,” the company wrote to suppliers.

Logistics UK, which represents freight owners including supermarkets, has estimated that there is a shortage of 90,000 HGV drivers, including about 25,000 from the EU who have gone home following Brexit . On top of that, there is a backlog of 25,000 applications for lorry driving licences.

Ged Futter, founder of the Retail Mind consultancy, said the demands from supermarkets were likely to lead to increased costs for shoppers later in the year. “This opens the door for inflation – they can’t deny it is happening,” he said. He said prices for shoppers could rise by between 5% and 10% by the end of the year.

Futter’s comments echoed those of Ian Wright, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents firms across the food supply chain. He said earlier this month that the “war for workers” caused by a mix of Brexit and Covid would result in food price rises in “mid-single digits” by the autumn.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The government is fast-tracking HGV licensing processes to get more drivers on the road. It has also extended legal working hours and allowed companies to deliver later at night or earlier in the morning. But haulage groups said those measures have not fully resolved the driver issue , which is being worsened by a rising number of Covid-19 cases and associated notifications by the NHS test and trace app instructing workers to isolate.

Absence rates in the logistics network are estimated to be about 8%, a significant proportion of which are down to workers self-isolating, but retailers and hauliers said the problems caused by the shortage of drivers were far worse.

James Bielby at the Federation of Wholesale Distributors said salary costs had risen by at least 10% and up to 20% in some areas as businesses tried to attract new drivers.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#European Union#Food And Drink#Tesco#Sainsbury#Asda#Hgv#Tdr Capital#Grocer#Eu#Retail Mind#Covid#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Nhs#Hauliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Retail
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Resurgent Taliban escalates nationwide offensive in Afghanistan

The Taliban escalated its nationwide offensive in Afghanistan on Sunday, renewing assaults on three major cities and rocketing a major airport in the south amid warnings that the conflict was rapidly worsening. As Afghan government forces struggled with a resurgent Taliban after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, hundreds of...
SportsThe Guardian

Lilly King implies Russians ‘should not be here’ in Tokyo because of doping

American swimmer Lilly King doubled down on criticism of Russian athletes hours after the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his teams’ medals are the “best answer” to critics who questioned why the country is allowed to compete following doping scandals. “There are a lot of people here that...
IndustryTelegraph

Competition enforcer examines claims of shipping price gouging

The competition regulator is examining allegations of price gouging by shipping providers after a staggering rise in container costs squeezing both importers and consumers. Shipping costs from Asia have surged in recent months, with the price of a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam rising to over $13,000 from about $2,000 last November. There have been ever larger rises in the cost of getting goods into the UK, eroding businesses’ margins on imported products and leading to price rises.
Small BusinessBBC

Smaller firms hit by 'pingdemic' staff shortages

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to small businesses, which are now feeling the knock-on effects of staff shortages. Many small firms, not eligible for critical worker status, are struggling with the affects of staff being told to isolate by the NHS Covid app. This problem is exacerbated by...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Chickens died of thirst and dead birds left to rot at suppliers to Tesco, Sainsbury, Lidl and KFC

Severely disabled birds died of thirst, while carcasses were left to rot among the living at the UK’s three largest poultry producers, according to an investigation by a vegan charity. The producers supply top brands including Tesco, Sainsbury, Lidl and KFC.Chickens crammed into “filthy, overcrowded” sheds resorted to cannibalism, and many suffered ammonia burns, investigators say.Viva!, the charity that secretly filmed at the three sites, says factory farms create breeding grounds for disease.Tesco says it immediately launched an investigation when it learnt of the findings.The three sites were all approved by Red Tractor, which says it guarantees animals have...
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Temporary delivery drivers go back to old jobs as Covid restrictions ease

The number of temporary delivery drivers available for shifts in the UK has fallen by over a quarter as thousands return to their pre-pandemic professions in hospitality and retail, according to Indeed Flex. The number available for work in June was 28.8% down on its March level, with many opting...
Economyfinextra.com

UK’s New Payments Architecture now to be a bungalow

What started out as a Temple of Solomon to revolutionise the UK’s payment systems will now be reduced to a more manageable bungalow-sized development. Multiple layers collapse down to one. The UK's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), who started this show rolling in 2015 by creating the Payment Strategy Forum, has...
Retailkentlive.news

More shops shut as Covid chaos and internet purchases hit high streets and retail centres

The number of empty shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres has increased in the past three months, according to new data. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Local Data Company (LDC) found that fashion retailers had been hardest hit with the continued surge in online business in the sector and the closure of high street institutions including Debenhams and Topshop.
Worldfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Dairy UK pressures Government on driver shortages

Members of the dairy industry continue to pressure the Government to prevent further damage to the industry caused by the shortage of heavy good vehicle (HGV) drivers, as the driver crisis threatens Arla’s milk supply. Dairy UK called on the Government to heed existing calls made to help resolve the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy