If Granit Xhaka's long-rumored move to Roma does indeed fall through, we certainly can't blame Xhaka. With the Swiss midfielder making no secret of his desire to work with José Mourinho at Roma this season, many journalists felt it was only a matter of time before the 28-year-old Arsenal midfielder swapped European capitals. With Xhaka reportedly willing to forgo certain bonuses to hasten his move to Roma, he’s done everything in his power to grease the wheels—to no avail.