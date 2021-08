After suffering from a traumatic brain injury, coordinated care, education, and support can help patients and family members better cope with the recovery process. Traumatic brain injury is a complicated condition, and every injury is different for patients who have experienced any brain trauma. People who suffer from this type of injury can develop long-term disabilities and symptoms that continue to interfere with their lives. However, with the right treatment and support, patients can make life-changing progress through the traumatic brain injury recovery process.